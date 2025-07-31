Watch CBS News
UT Dallas reverses decision to cut track programs after feedback from community

UT Dallas track and field athletes stunned program was cut
UT Dallas track and field athletes stunned program was cut 02:07

Just a few days after announcing it would cut track and field programs, the University of Texas at Dallas is reversing the decision. 

A letter from the university's president Thursday morning said the decision comes after receiving "feedback from our community and UT System administration."

Now, those teams will be able to compete in the upcoming season, effective immediately. 

UTD cut the programs due to budget constraints

UT Dallas abruptly cut its men's and women's indoor and outdoor track and field programs, along with its cross-country teams, just weeks before the fall semester, a move that left dozens of committed student-athletes in shock.

The email, sent by the school's director of athletics, cited "ongoing budget constraints and a lack of on-campus facilities" as reasons for the decision. It also noted that affected athletes could keep their first-year scholarships and still come to UTD academically.

The decision led to an online petition, calling for answers and accountability from the university.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

