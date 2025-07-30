UT Dallas cuts track, cross-country programs weeks before school starts, leaving athletes scrambling

UT Dallas has abruptly cut its men's and women's indoor and outdoor track and field programs, along with its cross-country teams, just weeks before the fall semester begins, a move that's left dozens of committed student athletes in shock.

Incoming freshman Travis Matchett had just accepted a full-ride scholarship to join the track team, fulfilling his dream of competing in college after years of running at Midlothian High School.

"UTD was the first school to seriously recruit me," Matchett said. "My recruiting process was really short because UTD was the place I wanted to be."

That all changed Monday morning.

"I'm still in a state of disbelief," he said. "We got a very brief email at 10 a.m. saying they were shutting down the program."

The email, sent by the school's director of athletics, cited "ongoing budget constraints and a lack of on-campus facilities" as reasons for the decision. It also noted that affected athletes could keep their first-year scholarships and still come to UTD academically, but for Matchett and many others, that offer falls short.

"Being an athlete, it doesn't work like that," he said. "If you don't compete, you won't have any times for the 2025-2026 season, and it'll be nearly impossible to get into another program."

Matchett said he believes more than 60 athletes and several coaches were blindsided by the news, with no warning that the programs were on the chopping block.

An online petition is now calling for answers and accountability from the university.

"It's really affected a bunch of lives," Matchett said. "It's all very confusing and very shocking."

He's now scrambling to find a new school, making calls, scheduling visits, and even exploring opportunities out of state.

"Yesterday I didn't have more than five minutes off the phone, between coaches and schools texting me," he said. "I've had the biggest accomplishment of my life stripped from me, but I'm still trying to stay hopeful."

CBS News Texas reached out to UT Dallas with questions about when the decision was made, whether other programs were considered for cuts, and if fundraising was ever discussed as an option.

The University only provided the following statement:

"UT Dallas has decided to discontinue men's and women's indoor and outdoor track & field and men's and women's cross country, effective for the 2025-2026 academic year, because of ongoing budget constraints and a lack of on-campus facilities. We recognize the disappointment this decision brings to our student-athletes and the impact on their experience at UT Dallas.

Affected student athletes will retain their athletic scholarships for 2025-2026 should they choose to remain at UT Dallas to continue their academic work. For those who wish to continue athletics participation elsewhere, our staff will provide support and services to assist in the transfer portal process."