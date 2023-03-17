Watch CBS News
Unseasonably cold temperatures return this weekend

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The severe weather threat has ended for North Texas, but with strong winds and a major cooldown expected, we've extended our weather alert through the morning hours Friday.

CBS News Texas

The cold front that prompted some of the severe weather we saw Thursday afternoon and evening is leaving strong northerly winds in its wake.

CBS News Texas

A wind advisory is in place through 10 a.m. Friday for wind gusts up to 45 mph.

CBS News Texas

Highs are going from the 60s, 70s and 80s Thursday…to the low and mid-50s Friday. And with those strong winds you can expect feels-like temperatures in the 40s in the afternoon.

CBS News Texas

This unseasonably cold weather will continue into the weekend. In fact, there's a threat for some freezing temperatures in some of our northern counties Saturday and Sunday mornings.

CBS News Texas

Temperatures will start to rebound by Tuesday of next week, but stay tuned…severe weather looks likely late next week (Thursday).

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 10:09 PM

