Unseasonably cold temperatures return this weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The severe weather threat has ended for North Texas, but with strong winds and a major cooldown expected, we've extended our weather alert through the morning hours Friday.

The cold front that prompted some of the severe weather we saw Thursday afternoon and evening is leaving strong northerly winds in its wake.

A wind advisory is in place through 10 a.m. Friday for wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Highs are going from the 60s, 70s and 80s Thursday…to the low and mid-50s Friday. And with those strong winds you can expect feels-like temperatures in the 40s in the afternoon.

This unseasonably cold weather will continue into the weekend. In fact, there's a threat for some freezing temperatures in some of our northern counties Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Temperatures will start to rebound by Tuesday of next week, but stay tuned…severe weather looks likely late next week (Thursday).