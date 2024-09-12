Watch CBS News
Texas Department of Transportation warns drivers of latest phishing scam

By Julia Falcon

CBS Texas

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers about a scam that is becoming more common.

TxDOT said there have been multiple reports of TxTag customers receiving text messages saying they have a balance due or past due. TxTag is the statewide toll tag issued by TxDOT.  

These SMS phishing scams, also known as smishing, have been an issue for Texans since April but the agency said it has appeared to increase recently. TxDOT said it is working to have the fraudulent websites taken down.

While TxDOT does communicate with customers via email, text and phone calls, it said it won't send customers text messages about payment reminders or past due balances. For customers who are signed up to receive text messages from TxDOT, the messages come from the number 22498.

TxDOT asks that customers who receive a phone call, email or text message that they believe is a scam to contact TxTag customer service at TxTag.com or 1-888-468-9824. 

Anyone who believes they have received a fraudulent text can file a complaint with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.





