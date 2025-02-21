Three critically injured in shooting at Forest Hill auto sales lot, MedStar reports

Forest Hill police are investigating a shooting that has left three people in critical condition, according to MedStar.

The incident occurred at an auto sales lot in the 5300 block of Mansfield Highway.

While police have not yet released details, MedStar reports that all three individuals involved are critically injured.

Authorities have shut down Mansfield Highway in front of the crime scene as they investigate.

CBS News Texas will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.