Triple-digit temperatures, heat advisory continues in North Texas before rain chances return

Heat advisory stretches into another day in North Texas

North Texas officially hit 100 degrees for the first time in 2025 yesterday afternoon and more triple-digit temperatures are on the way Wednesday.

"Feels-like" temperatures reaching up to 108 degrees on Wednesday and the heat advisory issued on Tuesday by the National Weather Service continues until 7 p.m. for most of North Texas.

CBS News Texas

As high pressure continues to build over the area, so do temperatures.

Highs on Wednesday will be a little warmer than Tuesday, around 102 degrees in Dallas-Fort Worth with lots of sunshine.

The light winds, sunny skies and hot temperatures all add up to another air quality alert for Wednesday as well.

CBS News Texas

If you have upper respiratory issues, minimize your time outdoors, especially in the afternoon when it will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

After one more day in the triple digits tomorrow, a weak front slides into the area Thursday evening and an isolated shower or storm is possible mainly north of I-20.

The front stalls out in the area through this weekend, keeping isolated storm chances in the forecast during the afternoon hours.

Widespread severe weather is not expected but an isolated strong to marginally severe storm with gusty winds is possible.

The clouds and spotty showers mean a cooler weekend with temperatures nearly 10 degrees below today's high.

