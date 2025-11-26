Calm Thanksgiving, Black Friday ahead in North Texas before return of rain and colder temperatures

Temperatures on Wednesday morning were colder as a cold front moved through North Texas.

Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day with cooler afternoon temperatures in the 50s. North Texas will warm slightly but there will still be plenty of sunshine on Thanksgiving.

Clouds stream in on Black Friday, ahead of the next system. Rain is possible by late Friday evening.

On Saturday, rounds of showers and storms move through, prompting a First Alert Weather Day. As of Wednesday morning, there is no severe weather risk issued by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. Rainfall amounts don't look to be too impressive with the highest totals being possibly as high as 1", but most should stay below that.

CBS News Texas

The rain should clear out of DFW by Saturday evening but behind it, there could be much colder air. Highs dip down to the 40s and lows will be in the 30s for a few days. Cold rain moves in on Monday and Tuesday is trending drier. There is a small chance there could be some sleet if there is any moisture early Tuesday.