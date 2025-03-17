Texas midwife arrested for providing illegal abortions near Houston, state AG Ken Paxton says

A 48-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly providing illegal abortions and operating a network of unlicensed clinics in the Houston area, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday.

Paxton said that Maria "Dr. Maria" Rojas is a known midwife in Northwest Houston and was taken into custody in Waller County.

During an investigation, the Attorney General's office found that Rojas owned and operated multiple clinics under the names Clinica Waller Latinoamericana in Waller, Clinica Latinoamericana Telge in Cypress, both northwest of Houston, and Latinoamericana Medical Clinic in Spring, just north of Houston.

The press release from Paxton's office stated that Rojas' clinics employed unlicensed people who "falsely presented themselves as licensed medical professionals."

Rojas is also accused of performing illegal abortions, which violates the Texas Human Life Protection Act.

"In Texas, life is sacred. I will always do everything in my power to protect the unborn, defend our state's pro-life laws, and work to ensure that unlicensed individual endangering the lives of women by performing illegal abortions are fully prosecuted," Paxton said. "Texas law protecting life is clear and we will hold those who violate it accountable."

Following Rojas' arrest, Paxton's Healthcare Program Enforcement Division filed for a temporary restraining order to shut down all of the clinics Rojas owned and operated.

What is the Texas Human Life Protection Act?

Under the Texas Human Life Protection Act of 2021, the Texas attorney general has the authority to seek civil penalties of at least $100,000 per violation for the unlawful performance of an abortion.

The Waller County district attorney referred Rojas' case to Paxton for prosecution.