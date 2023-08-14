Watch CBS News
Texas teen missing, several injured after boat crash

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

POINT VENTURE, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A boat reportedly ran aground on Lake Austin on Sunday, leaving six injured and one teen missing.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS), a boat went over the wake of another boat, ejecting at least one individual. The boat lost control and ran onshore of Lake Austin.

ATCEMS says there are seven people involved. One of them, a teen, remains missing, with search efforts underway. 

Two were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. Two others were taken to a hospital with potentially serious injuries and the remaining two individuals refused transport. 

First published on August 13, 2023 / 10:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

