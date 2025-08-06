State senator suggests replacing Fort Worth ISD board as TEA evaluates district's future amid ongoing academic failures

As the Texas Education Agency continues to evaluate the Fort Worth ISD, Republican state Sen. Phil King said if the decision were his and a decision had to be made today, he would replace the school board.

In May, the TEA informed the Fort Worth Independent School District that the state may take over district operations or close a middle school campus due to five consecutive years of failing academic ratings.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said in May that the Leadership Academy at Forest Oak 6th Grade received its fifth consecutive "unacceptable" academic rating for the 2022–2023 school year.

On Wednesday, during a Texas Senate Education Committee meeting, King, R-Weatherford, asked Morath for a timetable on the evaluation of Fort Worth ISD. Morath responded, saying, "We are actively evaluating that decision now. I've had multiple interactions with the leadership team in Fort Worth. I'll be going back and doing some onsite visits as soon as school starts up. I want to get a good basis for the facts on the ground. We're also sort of analyzing other factors."

"Well, they are still, as I understand it, the lowest performing large school district in the state," King responded. "I've got more Fort Worth ISD than any senator. And, I just don't know what the right decision is, but if I had to bet today, it's replacing the board, so…."

CBS News Texas has reached out to Fort Worth ISD for comment and we will update this article when we hear back.

History of failing ratings and Fort Worth ISD

Under Texas Education Code § 39A.111, five consecutive failing ratings trigger mandatory state intervention. The commissioner must either appoint a board of managers to oversee the district or order the closure of the campus.

The Leadership Academy at Forest Oak 6th Grade has not earned an acceptable academic rating since the 2014–2015 school year, according to a letter sent to FWISD. That means eight consecutive sixth-grade cohorts have attended the school while it has been rated academically unacceptable.

Literacy resolution aimed at helping students

Earlier this year, Fort Worth ISD and city leaders passed a literacy resolution aimed at helping more students read at grade level. Literacy rates have been described by local officials as a civic crisis, with only 43% of students currently meeting grade-level standards.

"Public schools exist to ensure students grow academically, so they are prepared to be engaged, productive citizens in our country. Schools must be safe and loving," Morath wrote. "They must also teach academic knowledge and skills—and do so successfully. I know of no school system leader, be it a school board member or a superintendent, who doesn't desire for students to thrive. But if that desire does not translate into student learning, the only moral response is to change practices."

Morath's final thoughts

"I don't know what the right decision is either. We're going through a pretty intentional process to figure out what the best course of action is to support students, in Fort Worth.

And, I would say this fall will have resolution on that one way or the other," said Morath.