Texas Senate could give final approval this week to bill giving students taxpayer money to attend private school

The Texas Senate will likely pass the controversial school choice bill this week. It was approved nearly one week ago by the House in a historic vote.

While it was the first time the House gave the green light to a bill that will give taxpayer money to students to attend private school, the Senate has approved similar legislation multiple times, including earlier this year by a margin of 19-12.

One Republican joined all the Democrats to oppose the measure. The Senate will now likely have the same outcome when they vote again as early as Wednesday.

On Friday, Lt. Gov.Dan Patrick and Senate Education Committee Chairman Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, announced they are recommending to Senators that they pass the bill again as is, without making any additional changes. This keeps the legislation from being returned to the House and on a quick path to the Governor's desk.

Democrats, including Senator Royce West of Dallas, said there's nothing they can do now to block Republicans in the Senate from passing it.

"It pretty much is a done deal. The fact is, the Governor was able to get his votes," State Senator Royce West, D-Dallas, a member of the Senate K-16 Education Committee, told CBS News Texas Monday. "I would say to those who have bemoaned this bill, they should have voted, and we wouldn't be here. But we're here now. The question is, what do we do now with this new sort of choice that we have in the State of Texas?"

Republicans have been celebrating the House vote.

"I think it's a very positive thing," State Senator Brent Hagenbuch, R-Denton, said. "I think it looks like we're going to pass school of choice. Finally, after many years, I think of the effort of a lot of people. I think it's what the people of my district want, and the people of Texas want. So, I think it's a wonderful thing."

Republicans said the bill prioritizes low-income students and those with disabilities. Democrats said they believe at the end of the day, most of the students who take part in the program will be wealthier students who attend private school now.

As part of the $1 billion bill, most students who attend an accredited private school will receive $10,000 per year. Students with disabilities will receive up to $30,000 per year, and home-schooled students will get $2,000 a year.

Last week, the Texas House also passed a school funding bill, which, when paired with other measures, will infuse $9 billion in new money for public schools. Both Senators Hagenbuch and West praise the bills. The Senate has already passed school funding bills, but will also soon consider the legislation passed by the House.

