Texas lawmakers approve controversial school choice bill

Texas lawmakers approved a controversial bill in Austin early Thursday morning.

The school choice bill was passed in an 85-62 vote. Two were absent.

The measure will provide taxpayer-funded education savings accounts, allowing students in public schools to attend private schools if accepted into the state's program.

Under the bill, students will receive $10,000 each year if they attend a private school. Disabled students would receive up to $30,000 a year and home-schooled students would get $2,000.

"This is an extraordinary victory for the thousands of parents who have advocated for more choices when it comes to the education of their children…I applaud the legislators who took a stand with the overwhelming majority of Texans who support school choice," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Abbott said that President Trump supports school choice as well.

"[Trump] called this morning to share his support for the Texas House passing SB 2 today," Abbott said on social media.

Abbott and Speaker Dustin Burrows have said for months that they have more than the 76 votes required to pass the bill.

"Today marks a historic chapter for education in our state, with the Texas House passing its landmark 'Texas Two Step' proposals to deliver more education opportunities for students alongside the largest-ever increase in public school funding," Burrows said.

The vote took place just after 2 a.m. Thursday, after the House heard 44 amendment proposals to the bill. All proposed amendments were tabled.

The vote was divided between Democrats and Republicans. Out of all the votes, two Republicans joined all Democrats to vote against the bill.

"Working families are going to be the ones who will foot the bill for this voucher scam," said Texas Democrats Chair Kendall Scudder. "We're deeply disappointed in the lawmakers who chose to fall in line instead of standing up for their communities."

HB 2: Public school funding bill

On Wednesday, the House passed HB 2, the public school funding bill. It passed 144-4, with two absent. Republican leaders said it represents the largest increase in funding for public schools.

"Texas public schools are the backbone of our communities, and today the House delivered a historic investment to bolster public education for the next generation," Burrows said Wednesday. "House Bill 2 lays the foundation for a modernized, responsive school finance system that will grow with the needs of Texas students while targeting taxpayer dollars where they'll make the greatest impact for students and teachers.

Under this bill's proposals and others, the House will inject $9 billion in new money. That includes raising the basic allotment to school districts by $395. Forty percent of the new funding will go toward teacher pay raises and salary increases for other staff. The basic allotment would increase every two years.

Democrats have said the state doesn't spend enough money on public education when compared to other states. Republicans, though, said they have continued to spend more money on schools.

As lawmakers debate the bills, various local school districts across North Texas have passed deficit budgets because of record inflation and after Republican lawmakers left $4.5 billion for schools on the sidelines. The districts have also faced declining student enrollment, which has cost them funding as well.