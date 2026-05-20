Everything you need to know about the May 26 Texas runoff elections
Texas voters will return to the polls on May 26 for a slate of primary runoff elections that will finalize party nominees for key federal, statewide, and legislative offices ahead of November's general election. Early voting runs May 18-22.
The state maintains more than 18.7 million registered voters, though turnout in runoff elections historically lags behind participation in the March primaries.
Why these runoffs matter
Several high‑profile contests – including the Republican race for U.S. Senate and multiple statewide executive offices – remain unresolved after crowded March 3 primaries left candidates short of the majority needed to secure their party's nomination. The outcomes will help shape both parties' strategies as they pivot toward the fall campaign season.
Recent special elections, including competitive battles in a redrawn state Senate district and several U.S. House seats, have injected new energy into both parties. Those results have heightened attention on the May runoffs, which could influence momentum heading into November.
Major races heading to runoffs
U.S. Senate
Republican runoff:
Statewide offices
Lieutenant Governor (Democratic runoff)
- Vikki Goodwin
- Marco Velez
Attorney General (Republican runoff)
Attorney General (Democratic runoff)
Railroad Commissioner (Republican runoff)
- Jim Wright
- Bo French
Congressional runoffs
33rd Congressional District (Democratic runoff)
33rd Congressional District (Republican runoff)
30th Congressional District (Republican runoff)
Judicial runoffs
Runoffs are also set for seats on the Texas Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals, and the 15th Court of Appeals, where large candidate fields prevented majority wins.
How to find your Texas polling place
Texas voters can confirm their polling location through:
- VoteTexas.gov – check registration status and polling sites
- County election offices – direct assistance for local voting information
- Voter registration card – often lists your precinct polling location
Polling locations may change between the primary and runoff, so voters are encouraged to verify their site before Election Day.
What to bring to vote
Texas requires an acceptable form of photo ID, such as:
- Texas driver's license
- Texas personal ID card
- Texas handgun license
- U.S. passport
- U.S. military ID
- U.S. citizenship certificate with photo
The name on the ID must match the voter registration record.