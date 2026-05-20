Everything you need to know about the May 26 Texas runoff elections

Texas voters will return to the polls on May 26 for a slate of primary runoff elections that will finalize party nominees for key federal, statewide, and legislative offices ahead of November's general election. Early voting runs May 18-22.

The state maintains more than 18.7 million registered voters, though turnout in runoff elections historically lags behind participation in the March primaries.

Why these runoffs matter

Several high‑profile contests – including the Republican race for U.S. Senate and multiple statewide executive offices – remain unresolved after crowded March 3 primaries left candidates short of the majority needed to secure their party's nomination. The outcomes will help shape both parties' strategies as they pivot toward the fall campaign season.

Recent special elections, including competitive battles in a redrawn state Senate district and several U.S. House seats, have injected new energy into both parties. Those results have heightened attention on the May runoffs, which could influence momentum heading into November.

Major races heading to runoffs

U.S. Senate

Republican runoff:

Statewide offices

Lieutenant Governor (Democratic runoff)

Vikki Goodwin

Marco Velez

Attorney General (Republican runoff)

Attorney General (Democratic runoff)

Railroad Commissioner (Republican runoff)

Jim Wright

Bo French

Congressional runoffs

33rd Congressional District (Democratic runoff)

33rd Congressional District (Republican runoff)

30th Congressional District (Republican runoff)

Judicial runoffs

Runoffs are also set for seats on the Texas Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals, and the 15th Court of Appeals, where large candidate fields prevented majority wins.

How to find your Texas polling place

Texas voters can confirm their polling location through:

VoteTexas.gov – check registration status and polling sites

County election offices – direct assistance for local voting information

Voter registration card – often lists your precinct polling location

Polling locations may change between the primary and runoff, so voters are encouraged to verify their site before Election Day.

What to bring to vote

Texas requires an acceptable form of photo ID, such as:

Texas driver's license

Texas personal ID card

Texas handgun license

U.S. passport

U.S. military ID

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

The name on the ID must match the voter registration record.