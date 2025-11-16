Cornyn, Paxton, and Hunt locked in tight three-way battle in GOP primary for Texas Senate

The GOP battle for the U.S. Senate seat in Texas is shaping up to be a very tight contest about three and a half months before the March primary.

Various polls show Sen. John Cornyn, who's seeking a fifth term, is very close to his two challengers, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Houston Congressman Wesley Hunt.

A statewide poll of 1,097 likely 2026 GOP primary voters by Hunt Research of Dallas, which is unaffiliated with any of the campaigns, conducted October 6-10 right after Congressman Hunt entered the race, shows Paxton with 28%, Cornyn 24% and Hunt at 19%.

An internal poll released by Congressman Hunt's campaign, conducted between October 28-30, shows Cornyn at 26%, Paxton at 25%, and Hunt at 24%.

Right before Hunt entered the primary, a poll from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University conducted between September 19 and October 1, before Hunt joined the primary, found Paxton at 34%, Cornyn at 33%, and Hunt at 22%.

Amid new endorsements in tightening GOP primary for U.S. Senate, Cornyn says "the trend line is in our favor"

CBS News Texas interviewed Senator Cornyn last week in Dallas. When Cornyn was asked why the primary is so close for him as a four-term incumbent, he said, "It's early. I don't think most Texans, maybe political junkies like you and me, think about those things a lot, but not most folks are concerned about their kids going to school, or their job, or the government shutdown or other things. I think as people begin to focus on it, as we get closer to March 3, I think that the numbers will tighten up considerably."

Cornyn's poll numbers went up, analysts say, because of the flurry of TV and radio ads his campaign and third parties have aired highlighting the Senator's record and his strong support for President Trump's policies.

"So, the fact that we've been able to close the gap so dramatically, where the Attorney General's numbers have not gone up, but my numbers have gone up dramatically, the trend line is in our favor, so I'm very optimistic," Cornyn said.

Hunt promises "America First" leadership

Hunt spoke before the Denton County Conservative Coalition in Lewisville on Monday night.

In an interview with CBS News Texas that night, Hunt was asked what he brings to Republican primary voters that the other candidates don't.

"When I compare myself to Sen. Cornyn, I am not a Bush-era establishment Republican," Hunt said. "I am an America First Patriot. I came in under the doctrine of President Trump and what he was able to do with this MAGA movement, especially here in Texas. He won by 15 percentage points, and it means that people here in Texas want somebody in the image of President Trump, who's going to lead with that same strong America First-type vigor about them. That clearly is not John Cornyn."

Age debate enters the Texas GOP Senate race

Age has become an issue in the campaign. Congressman Hunt continues to say it's time for Cornyn, who's 73, to retire.

"The United States Senate is not a retirement community. John Cornyn has been around for 24 years. It's time to retire," said Hunt. "It's time for the next level of leadership, the next era of leadership to step into the fray and lead us into the future. When President Trump is gone in two years, who's going to carry-on the mantle, and who's going to carry-on the banner? It's not John Cornyn."

In response, Sen. Cornyn said, "I told him I work every day with a 79-year-old at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue who seems to be doing just fine, too. So, I think it's a silly attempt to try to promote himself.

Hunt replied, "If John Cornyn is going to compare himself to the vigor of President Trump, I find it to be absolutely hilarious."

Cornyn responded, "As I have said, I don't think he can win. But he can decide whether to run or not. He's a young guy, but I think he's got a future if he wants it. Or he can end his political career by losing in this primary."

Paxton faces tight Senate race as Hunt gains momentum

Paxton spoke before the chapter of Turning Point USA, founded by Charlie Kirk, at the University of North Texas in Denton last Monday evening. CBS News Texas has requested an interview with Paxton eight times since he entered the race seven months ago and still hasn't received one.

Ross Hunt is the Principal of Hunt Research, a Republican polling and data firm in Dallas not affiliated with any of the campaigns, summed up the race.

"It's a really exciting race," said Ross Hunt. "We have a U.S. Senate race that's in a dead heat right now, and it's something many didn't anticipate at the beginning of the year. At the beginning of the year, the polling I ran on my own in January 2025, and many others ran, it looked like Sen. Cornyn was in a very bad position. There was even speculation he may choose not to run again. Attorney General Paxton was viewed as a very formidable opponent. Now, I think over the course of the past six months, following that through June and up through October, the Senator proved that he could spend money through his campaign, his PAC, and he succeeded repairing his image. He sat in a place in a very good position related to Paxton when Wesley Hunt announced and entered the race. Now, we have Hunt rapidly rising after Cornyn has risen back up to Paxton."