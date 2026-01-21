Family of 6 surprised by Kroger, Texas Rangers players with $1,000 check for groceries

Carlie Lindsey always has prices on her mind when she's at the grocery store.

"I am looking for the digital coupons, I'm looking for the sales, we're in the clearance aisle all the time," said Lindsey. "I love to stay under $150, and that is just to make sure we can do all the other stuff that we have, like our bills, gas, and everything like that."

But $150 at the grocery store doesn't go as far as it used to, especially if you're trying to feed a family of six.

So, often, her trips to Kroger in Fort Worth are a little shocking.

Recently, Lindsey's pastor told her that her family had been selected for a private meet and greet with some Texas Rangers players. But that was just the setup for a heartwarming surprise.

"We were taken back of the Kroger to the dairy aisle, and lo and behold, there's two Rangers and a big ole check with $1,000 written on it," said Lindsey.

"You just saw the smile on mom and dad's face, you know, the shock on the kid's face. They were shy at first, but they warmed up, and that was cool to see," said Texas Rangers pitcher Robert Garcia.

Garcia and Rangers pitcher Cole Winn were there to take care of the family's grocery bill.

"At Kroger, every day we want to surprise and delight our customers, and sometimes that goes a little above and beyond," said Director of Corporate Affairs for Kroger, John Votava.

"To see my kids' faces when they got to get whatever cereal they wanted and whatever juices they wanted and however many of whatever they wanted, I was like OK, this is the experience of a lifetime, really," said Lindsey.

"The cereal aisle, it just reminded me of when I was a kid. The things that mean the most to you, like being able to pick out your own cereal is awesome," said Garcia.

Being able to feed your family worry-free? That's what Lindsey is most thankful for.

"I'm just truly blessed, and I'm so grateful for this opportunity. Words can't even express the amount of gratitude I have," she said.

Now, despite filling up three carts worth of groceries, the family only spent $535, so Kroger sent them home with gift cards for the rest of the money.