Texas Rangers host 14th annual toy drive benefitting Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex

ARLINGTON – For the 14th consecutive year, the Texas Rangers are participating in a holiday initiative that provides toys to children and families in need.

The Rangers Toy Drive benefitting Mission Arlington/Mission Complex will take place at Globe Life Field from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Rangers pitcher Jon Gray and his wife, Jacklyn, will host the event for the third consecutive year.

Fans who drop off new, unwrapped toys valued at $15 or more will receive a ticket to a select 2025 Rangers home game. They can also receive a 15% discount in the Grand Slam Team Store by purchasing a toy for the drive.

In addition to Gray, Rangers players Jonah Heim, Nathaniel Lowe, Josh Sborz, Marcus Semien, Cody Bradford and Josh Smith, along with alumni, coaches and broadcasters, will sign autographs at the event.

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus, enjoy holiday crafts and get their faces painted.

Delaware North Sportservice will provide complimentary refreshments.

Fans can park in Lot B and enter Globe Life Field through the Grand Slam Team Store.

For a list of suggested gifts, visit rangers.com/toydrive. Fans unable to attend the toy drive can also donate to Mission Arlington online by purchasing items through their Amazon Wish List.