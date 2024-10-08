Partnership with Cowboys and Rangers will have racing fans flocking to North Texas

Jerry Jones on the newly announced Grand Prix of Arlington: "Almost a dream come true"

ARLINGTON — Arlington, Texas is already the home of the World Champion Texas Rangers, and "America's Team" the Dallas Cowboys, but in March of 2026, a different sport will be speeding into town.

The Indy Car Grand Prix of Arlington is a partnership between the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, the city of Arlington and Penske Entertainment and promises to bring an action-packed temporary street circuit race to North Texas.

"This is an economic win for North Texas and for Arlington fans coming in for the three-day event can enjoy a variety of family-friendly attractions our beautiful parks and world-class sports venues," said Dr. Barbara Odom-Wesley, Arlington's Mayor Pro Tem.

The track for the Indycar Grand Prix Of Arlington is 2.73 miles long and will feature 14 turns with anticipated top speeds of more than 180 mph.

The race cars are expected to whiz past AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field and through the Arlington entertainment district.

"All the drivers are very excited about this so for us it starts with the track a good racetrack and the track looks phenomenal," said Josef Newgarden, an Indy Car race car driver.

The weekend-long event comes with an expectation to continue solidifying Arlington's place as a premier sports destination.

"I could've never dreamed 15 years ago when we opened AT&T stadium that we'd be standing here today having Indy Car open wheel racing as a big event here," said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Organizers haven't announced the exact race date just yet, only that it will be in March 2026.

Tickets go on sale next spring.