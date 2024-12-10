Mission Joy Toy Drive in Arlington benefitting Mission Arlington Christmas Store
ARLINGTON — The inaugural Mission Joy Toy Drive is collecting new and unwrapped toys at designated locations around the City of Arlington.
The toy drive is a partnership between Arlington ISD, the city of Arlington, the Arlington Fire Department and the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce.
On December 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., join CBS News Texas' Karen Borta at the Dr. Marcelo Cavazos Center for Visual and Performing Arts to drop off your toy donations and enjoy student performances, music and holiday cheer.
Not able to join the festivities on Tuesday but still want to drop off a donation? Here's a full list of the drop-off locations around the city:
Arlington Fire Stations
- Fire Station #1 - 401 West Main Street
- Fire Station #2 - 1727 Sherry Street
- Fire Station #3 - 1820 South Fielder Road
- Fire Station #4 - 1733 West Randol Mill
- Fire Station #5 - 2921 East Randol Mill
- Fire Station #6 - 2620 South Collins
- Fire Station #7 - 4000 Little Road
- Fire Station #9 - 909 Wimbledon Drive
- Fire Station #10 - 3205 Green Oaks Blvd., S.W
- Fire Station #11 - 2204 Ball Park Way
- Fire Station #12 - 5050 South Collins Street
- Fire Station #13 - 7100 Russell Curry Road
- Fire Station #14 - 5501 Ron McAndrew Drive
- Fire Station #15 - 906 Eden Road
- Fire Station #16 - 1503 Mansfield Webb Road
- Fire Station #17 - 875 Birds Fort
Note that Fire Station #8 is closed for renovation and is not a drop-off location.
Arlington Public Libraries
- George W. Hawkes Downtown Library - 100 S. Center St., Arlington, TX 76010
- East Library and Recreation Center - 1817 New York Ave., Arlington, TX 76010
- Ron Wright Lake Arlington Branch - 4000 W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, TX 76016
- Northeast Branch - 1905 Brown Blvd., Arlington, TX 76006
- Southeast Branch - 900 S.E. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, TX 76018
- Southwest Branch - 3311 S.W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, TX 76017
- Woodland West - 2837 W. Park Row Dr., Arlington, TX 76013
City of Arlington Facilities
- Arlington City Hall -101 W. Abram St., 76010
- Dottie Lynn Recreation Center - 3200 Norwood Lane, 76013
- Cliff Nelson Recreation Center - 4600 W. Bardin Road, 76017
- East Library and Recreation Center - 1817 New York Ave., 76010
- Elzie Odom Athletic Center - 1601 N.E. Green Oaks Blvd., 76006
- The Beacon Recreation Center - 1100 Mansfield Webb Road, 76002