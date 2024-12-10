Mission Joy Toy Drive in Arlington benefitting Mission Arlington Christmas Store

ARLINGTON — The inaugural Mission Joy Toy Drive is collecting new and unwrapped toys at designated locations around the City of Arlington.

The toy drive is a partnership between Arlington ISD, the city of Arlington, the Arlington Fire Department and the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce.

On December 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., join CBS News Texas' Karen Borta at the Dr. Marcelo Cavazos Center for Visual and Performing Arts to drop off your toy donations and enjoy student performances, music and holiday cheer.

Not able to join the festivities on Tuesday but still want to drop off a donation? Here's a full list of the drop-off locations around the city:

Arlington Fire Stations

Fire Station #1 - 401 West Main Street

Fire Station #2 - 1727 Sherry Street

Fire Station #3 - 1820 South Fielder Road

Fire Station #4 - 1733 West Randol Mill

Fire Station #5 - 2921 East Randol Mill

Fire Station #6 - 2620 South Collins

Fire Station #7 - 4000 Little Road

Fire Station #9 - 909 Wimbledon Drive

Fire Station #10 - 3205 Green Oaks Blvd., S.W

Fire Station #11 - 2204 Ball Park Way

Fire Station #12 - 5050 South Collins Street

Fire Station #13 - 7100 Russell Curry Road

Fire Station #14 - 5501 Ron McAndrew Drive

Fire Station #15 - 906 Eden Road

Fire Station #16 - 1503 Mansfield Webb Road

Fire Station #17 - 875 Birds Fort

Note that Fire Station #8 is closed for renovation and is not a drop-off location.

Arlington Public Libraries

George W. Hawkes Downtown Library - 100 S. Center St., Arlington, TX 76010

East Library and Recreation Center - 1817 New York Ave., Arlington, TX 76010

Ron Wright Lake Arlington Branch - 4000 W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, TX 76016

Northeast Branch - 1905 Brown Blvd., Arlington, TX 76006

Southeast Branch - 900 S.E. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, TX 76018

Southwest Branch - 3311 S.W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, TX 76017

Woodland West - 2837 W. Park Row Dr., Arlington, TX 76013

City of Arlington Facilities

Arlington City Hall -101 W. Abram St., 76010

Dottie Lynn Recreation Center - 3200 Norwood Lane, 76013

Cliff Nelson Recreation Center - 4600 W. Bardin Road, 76017

Elzie Odom Athletic Center - 1601 N.E. Green Oaks Blvd., 76006

The Beacon Recreation Center - 1100 Mansfield Webb Road, 76002