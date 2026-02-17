Everything you need to know about the Texas primaries
Texans head to the polls March 3 for the 2026 primary elections, deciding party nominees for major federal, statewide and legislative offices ahead of November's general election.
Early voting
Early voting runs Feb. 17–27, with potential runoffs set for May 26 if no candidate secures a majority. From U.S. Senate and House races to contests for Governor, Attorney General and seats on the state's highest courts. The Secretary of State says there are 18.7 million registered voters in Texas for the March 3 primary.
Upset wins and competitive runoffs
Upset wins in special elections have energized both parties — Democrats recently won a state Senate seat in a GOP majority area after congressional maps were redrawn in 2025.
Democrats' victories in special U.S. House elections are narrowing the GOP majority and shaping party strategies heading into March 3.
What this means for voters
Voter turnout and choices now could shape state and national political balance.
What Texas voters are picking
Federal
U.S. Senate
- Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn is in a contentious primary against Attorney General Ken Paxton and Congressman Wesley Hunt.
- Rep. James Talarico and Jasmine Crockett face off in the Democratic primary
State
In the primaries, Texans will vote on nominees for major state offices, including:
- Texas Governor: Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Pete "Doc" Chambers (R); Gina Hinojosa (D), Chris Bell (D), Bobby Cole (D)
- Lieutenant Governor: Incumbent Dan Patrick (R), Marcos Velez (D), Vikki Goodwin (D)
- Attorney General: Mayes Middleton (R), Chip Roy (R), Joan Huffman (R), Aaran Reitz (R); Joe Jaworski (D), Nathan Johnson (D), Tony Box (D)
- Commissioner of Agriculture: Incumbent Sid Miller (R), Nate Sheets (R), Clayton Tucker (D),
- 33rd Congressional District (newly drawn district in Dallas County): Former Congressman Colin Allred (D), Congresswoman Julie Johnson (D), Carlos Quintanilla (D), Zeeshan Hafeez (D), Patrick Gillespie (R), Monte Mitchell (R), Kurt Schwab (R), John Sims (R)
- 30th Congressional District: Barbara Mallory Caraway (D), Frederick Haynes III (D), Rodney LaBruce (D), Everett Jackson (R), Nils B. Walker (R), Sholdon Daniels (R), Gregorio H. Heise (R)
- Railroad Commissioner: James Wright (R), Katherine Culbert (R), Hawk Dunlap (R), Bo French (R), James Matlock (R)
- Comptroller of Public Accounts: Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock (R), Don Huffines (R), Chritsi Craddock (R), Sarah Eckhardt (D),
- Commissioner of General Land Office: Incumbent Dawn Buckingham (R), Jose Loya (D), Benjamin Fllores (D)
- Four members of the Texas Supreme Court: Incumbent Kyle Hawkins (R), Jimmy Blacklock (R), James Sullivan (R), Brett Busby (R), Cory Carlyle (D), Maggie Ellis (D), Chari Kelly (D), Gordon Goodman (D), Kristi Hawkins (D), Gisela Triana (D)
- Three members of the Court of Criminal Appeals: Incumbent Kevin Yeary (R), Alison Fox (R), Lesli Fitzpatrick (R), Thomas Smith (R), Brent Coffee (R), John Messinger (R), Jennifer Balido (R), Okey Anyiam (D), Audrey Riley (D), Holly Taylor (D),
- Three members of the 15th Court of Appeals: Incumbent Scott Brister (R), Incumbent Scott Field (R), Incumbent Rachel Farris (R), Jerry Zimmerer (D), Tom Baker (D), Mark Meyer (D)
What's my Texas polling location?
One of the first steps to voting is knowing where to vote in your county. Here's a look at how to find your polling location in Texas so you can cast your ballot in the primary.
- Visit VoteTexas.gov
- Check your registration status and find your polling location by entering your details.
- Contact Your County Election Office: You can also contact your local county election office directly. They can provide you with information about your polling location and any other voting-related queries.
- Check Voter Registration Card: Your voter registration card, if you have one, typically includes your polling location.
- Check this information close to the election date, as polling locations can change.
What do you need to bring to vote in Texas?
To vote in Texas, you must present an acceptable form of photo identification. Acceptable forms of photo ID include:
- Texas driver's license (including a temporary license)
- Texas election identification certificate
- Texas handgun license
- Texas personal identification card
- U.S. passport
- U.S. military identification card
- Any other form of ID issued by the U.S. government that has your photo (e.g., a school identification card)
The name on your identification must match the name under which you are registered to vote.