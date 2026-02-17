Everything you need to know about the Texas primaries

Texans head to the polls March 3 for the 2026 primary elections, deciding party nominees for major federal, statewide and legislative offices ahead of November's general election.

Early voting

Early voting runs Feb. 17–27, with potential runoffs set for May 26 if no candidate secures a majority. From U.S. Senate and House races to contests for Governor, Attorney General and seats on the state's highest courts. The Secretary of State says there are 18.7 million registered voters in Texas for the March 3 primary.

Upset wins and competitive runoffs

Upset wins in special elections have energized both parties — Democrats recently won a state Senate seat in a GOP majority area after congressional maps were redrawn in 2025.

Democrats' victories in special U.S. House elections are narrowing the GOP majority and shaping party strategies heading into March 3.

What this means for voters

Voter turnout and choices now could shape state and national political balance.

What Texas voters are picking

Federal

U.S. Senate

State

In the primaries, Texans will vote on nominees for major state offices, including:

What's my Texas polling location?

One of the first steps to voting is knowing where to vote in your county. Here's a look at how to find your polling location in Texas so you can cast your ballot in the primary.

Check your registration status and find your polling location by entering your details.

Contact Your County Election Office: You can also contact your local county election office directly. They can provide you with information about your polling location and any other voting-related queries.

Check Voter Registration Card: Your voter registration card, if you have one, typically includes your polling location.

Check this information close to the election date, as polling locations can change.

What do you need to bring to vote in Texas?

To vote in Texas, you must present an acceptable form of photo identification. Acceptable forms of photo ID include:

Texas driver's license (including a temporary license)

Texas election identification certificate

Texas handgun license

Texas personal identification card

U.S. passport

U.S. military identification card

Any other form of ID issued by the U.S. government that has your photo (e.g., a school identification card)

The name on your identification must match the name under which you are registered to vote.