Texas files motion to dismiss Attorney General Ken Paxton's felony securities fraud case

The State of Texas filed motions Wednesday to dismiss the felony securities fraud case against Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Over a year ago, Paxton agreed to a deal to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution, complete community service and go through ethics training.

Special prosecutors announced on Wednesday that the attorney general fulfilled all the terms and conditions of the deal.

It took about nine years for the often-delayed criminal case to make its way through the courts.

Paxton was accused of soliciting investors in a McKinney-based technology company over 10 years ago without disclosing the firm was compensating him for promoting its stock. Additionally, he was charged with directing clients to a friend's investment advisory business without registering with the state securities regulator.

The case had been postponed by various disagreements between Paxton's lawyers and the special prosecutors, including disputes over the prosecutors' compensation. The parties also clashed over the location of the trial.

Ken Paxton's Impeachment Trial

The Texas House of Representatives impeached Paxton in May 2023 following accusations of abuse of public trust, unfitness for office, and constitutional bribery, among other charges. The allegations centered around Paxton's actions to benefit Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, a campaign donor.

Paxton is only the third Texas official, and second statewide, to be impeached.

In September 2023, the Texas Senate acquitted Paxton on all 16 articles of impeachment, reinstating him as Attorney General.

After the final vote, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called the impeachment trial a waste of time and resources.

Whistleblower lawsuit

Four former Paxton employees sued Paxton, alleging they were improperly fired or forced out for bringing to the FBI allegations that Paxton was misusing his office to protect a friend and campaign donor, who in turn, they said, was helping the attorney general to conceal an extramarital affair.

Paxton initially contested the lawsuit's facts, but his office said it did not dispute any issue in the lawsuit and agreed to any judgment in the case. Under the preliminary deal, Paxton agreed to apologize to the former employees for calling them "rogue" employees, settle the case for $3.3 million and ask the state to pay for it, prompting the state House to reject the request and begin its own investigation, leading to the vote to impeach him.

Another ruling was issued in April, awarding the former employees $6.67 million. This settlement is being appealed by Paxton.

Paxon enters U.S. Senate race

In April, Paxton entered the U.S. Senate race in the 2026 election cycle, challenging incumbent John Cornyn.

This could be the biggest GOP political battle since 2010 when U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison challenged Gov. Rick Perry.

A Paxton news release labeled the attorney general as a "conservative fighter who has always stood with President Trump and championed the America First agenda."