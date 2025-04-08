Texas AG Ken Paxton officially enters U.S. Senate race, challenging incumbent Sen. John Cornyn

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has officially entered the U.S. Senate race.

He made the announcement on the Fox News Channel, and his Senate campaign website is now live.

BREAKING: @KenPaxtonTX has just announced he’s running for U.S. Senate, challenging longtime Republican @JohnCornyn. Paxton has also launched a website. @CBSNewsTexas pic.twitter.com/jhpPOfIBAX — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) April 8, 2025

Earlier, Paxton hinted at the news on X, writing: "Tune into Laura Ingraham on FNC. You don't want to miss this one."

Later, Paxton tweeted: "It's official. I'm running for U.S. Senate to fight for President Trump's agenda and take a sledgehammer to the D.C. establishment. Together, let's send John Cornyn packing."

Tough battle expected

Texas Sen. John Cornyn launched his 2026 re-election campaign nearly one year before the primary. With Paxton in the race, he could face his toughest political test.

This could be the biggest GOP political battle since 2010 when U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison challenged Gov. Rick Perry.

Standing with Trump

A Paxton news release labeled the attorney general as a "conservative fighter who has always stood with President Trump and championed the America First agenda."

"John Cornyn has been in Washington for over two decades, and he has turned his back on President Trump and the America First agenda time after time," Paxton said. "He's said President Trump's 'time has passed him by' and called President Trump's border wall 'naive.' Texans deserve far better than a Senator who thinks it's 'naive' to build a border wall to protect our citizens. It's crystal clear that it's time for a change. I'm a battle-tested Attorney General and conservative warrior who's secured major victories against the establishment, the corrupt Biden Administration, and woke corporations. Now, I'm ready to take that same toughness to the U.S. Senate."'

Citing poll results

Paxton's release cited a poll conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates that found Paxton leading Cornyn by 25 points, which it noted the New York Times also reported.

In conclusion, the release said: "John Cornyn's historic unpopularity amongst Republican voters is unsurprising given his constant efforts to stop President Trump and undermine his agenda. Cornyn called President Trump an 'albatross,' condemned the House GOP for investigating Soros-backed DA Alvin Bragg's political persecution of President Trump, and called President Trump's border wall 'naive.'"

Cornyn campaign responds

In response, a Cornyn campaign spokesman shot back, saying:

"During his first term, John Cornyn voted with President Trump more than 95% of current Senators, securing the votes for his biggest accomplishments as his Whip. Democrats are trying to destroy President Trump, and he and Texas need a battle-tested conservative who knows how to protect his agenda in the Senate and won't be outsmarted by Chuck Schumer.

"Ken Paxton is a fraud. He talks tough on crime and then lets crooked progressive Lina Hildago off the hook. He says his impeachment trial was a sham, but he didn't contest the facts in legal filings, which will cost the state millions. He says he's anti-woke, but he funnels millions of taxpayer dollars to lawyers who celebrate DEI. And Ken claims to be a man of faith, but uses fake Uber accounts to meet his girlfriend and deceive his family.

"This will be a spirited campaign and we assure Texans they will have a real choice when this race is over."