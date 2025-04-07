Texas Attorney General vows to appeal $6.7 million judgment against his office in whistleblower case

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is promising to appeal a nearly $6.7 million judgment against his office in the ongoing whistleblower case.

Four plaintiffs were among Paxton's former top lieutenants he fired after they reported potential wrongdoing. Texas taxpayers will pay for this judgment if lawmakers agree to fund it. The legislature didn't do so two years ago when there was a settlement in this case, and costs have jumped dramatically since then.

Years before the Texas House impeached Paxton and the Senate cleared him of any wrongdoing in a trial, the four high-level employees in his office filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the Attorney General's Office.

They claimed Paxton fired them illegally after they went to the FBI to report what they thought were violations of the law, including bribery. Late Friday, a Travis County Judge awarded the four men the judgment.

"The court finds that Plaintiffs have proved liability, damages, and reasonable and necessary attorney's fees by a preponderance of the evidence," Judge Catherine Mauzy said. "OAG [Office of Attorney General] by and through its counsel of record elected not to dispute the Plaintiff's lawsuit as to any issue, including any issue of fact in this case as to the claim or damages."

It will be up to the Texas legislature to pay the settlement. State Rep. Mitch Little, R-Lewisville, who was one of Paxton's attorneys during his impeachment trial, said lawmakers shouldn't pick up the tab.

"Not a chance in heck," Little said. "If this judgment were to be paid, it just doesn't make sense for the people of Texas to have to pay this out of their own tax dollars."

"A liberal Austin judge wants the people of Texas to pay even more for the Phelan/Biden corrupt impeachment scheme with a ridiculous judgment that is not based on the facts or the law," Paxton said in a statement. "We will appeal this bogus ruling as we continue to clean up Dade Phelan's mess."

In response, one of the plaintiff whistleblowers, Blake Brickman said in a post on X, "Paxton now wants to appeal? He literally already admitted he broke the law to the Supreme Court of Texas and the Travis County District Court - all to stop his own deposition. Truly lawless and shameless."

Originally, the whistleblowers and the Attorney General's Office agreed on a settlement for $3.3 million, but the legislature decided against paying for it two years ago, and so plaintiffs continued their lawsuit. The House then investigated and impeached Paxton and when you add it all up, the judgment, and costs to the House and other state agencies, it reportedly cost taxpayers more than $12 million.

"If House leadership had said you know what, this is a pretty typical problem for state litigation, let's fund this settlement," Little said. "We never would have had to spend another five million dollars on the impeachment. So, it's a case of as you see in government a lot of times, penny wise, pound foolish."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, R-Texas, declined comment on this case last week before the judge issued the judgment.