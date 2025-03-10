State expected to provide update on measles outbreak as cases near 200 in Texas

CDC warns of measles spread during spring break as Texas cases near 200

CDC warns of measles spread during spring break as Texas cases near 200

CDC warns of measles spread during spring break as Texas cases near 200

An update from the state on measles cases is expected on Tuesday morning.

A handout photo from the CDC shows a measles rash on a child's face. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Just under 200 cases have been reported, mainly in West Texas, to date.

With many students on spring break, local health departments are preparing for the possible spread of measles.

"There's concern that some of the people in West Texas are going to spread across the country," said Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services. "It's not slowing down. This is not over, and there will be more cases."

Dr. Huang recently sent guidelines to local school districts, sharing what to do if the virus is identified on campus. If a child is unvaccinated or under-vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, they can get a vaccine within 72 hours of exposure.

"Otherwise, state law says if you're not vaccinated or protected, and you get exposed, then you need to stay out of school for 21 days," Dr. Huang said.

The state tracks MMR vaccination rates for school districts. Vaccination rates are currently high at most large school districts within Dallas County.

MMR vaccination rates for seventh grade:

Dallas ISD: 98%

Garland ISD: 99%

Grand Prairie: 99%

Irving: 99%

Richardson ISD: 98%

Local health departments continue to encourage vaccinations. Dallas County has several low-cost immunization clinics for children 18 and younger.

Walk-ins are welcome.