Texas lawmakers warned of a "credible threat" ahead of the "No Kings" protest in Austin

The Texas Department of Public Safety warned state legislators of a "credible threat" against them during Saturday's "No Kings" protest at the state Capitol building.

According a bulletin sent to lawmakers early Saturday afternoon, obtained by Eye On Politics reporter Jack Fink, authorities "are working with our law enforcement partners and are leveraging all available resources to address this threat."

The Capitol and grounds were evacuated at 1 p.m. Saturday due to the threats and remain temporarily closed. Texas DPS said in a statement that the evacuation was out of an abundance of caution.

The protest at the Texas Capitol was scheduled for 5 p.m., according to the "No Kings" website. It was not immediately clear if the event would continue.

Minnesota lawmakers targeted

The bulletin to legislators also mentioned the targeted attacks against two lawmakers in Minnesota. State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were wounded in politically motivated shootings overnight, Gov. Tim Walz said Saturday morning.

"Currently, it seems to be an isolated incident. However, we're always concerned about copycats and those who this attack might inspire. Your safety is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary precautions to address any potential threats," the bulletin said.