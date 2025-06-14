Watch CBS News
Thousands turn out for anti-Trump "No Kings" protests in North Texas

Steven Rosenbaum
Scenes from the "No Kings" protests in Dallas
Scenes from the "No Kings" protests in Dallas 01:02

Thousands of people across North Texas braved the hot and humid weather Saturday for more than a dozen anti-Trump "No Kings" protests

Around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, thousands of protesters that were gathered at City Hall Plaza in Dallas marched in the streets through Downtown. In the hours leading up the march, took turns denouncing President Trump's agenda to cheering supporters.

In Downtown Fort Worth, demonstrators gathered at Burk Burnett Park, which is near the federal courthouse. 

img-3378.jpg
"No Kings" protest on City Hall Plaza in Downtown Dallas Lexi Salazar/CBS News Texas

In Denton, the "No Kings" protesters marched around the historic county courthouse on Denton Square, holding signs and at times dancing, with honking cars going by.

toc-06142025-chopper-no-kings-fort-worth-11-58-1619.jpg
Crowds at Burk Burnett Park in Downtown Fort Worth for the "No Kings" protest CBS News Texas

Earlier in the day, "No Kings" protesters lined East Abram Street for blocks around the Tarrant County Sub-Courthouse in Downtown Arlington.

Peaceful protests after days of pleas

No incidents have been reported so far at any of the protest locations. For days leading up to Saturday, organizers and public officials called for all of the demonstrations to be peaceful.

img-3662.jpg
No Kings protest on Denton Square, Denton, Texas Uly Romero/CBS News Texas

Earlier in the week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was mobilizing 5,000 troops from Texas National Guard and 2,000 officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Abbott said he wanted to make sure Texas did not experience the same violence that has played out during anti-ICE protests in California.

Abbott did not specify how many of them would be in North Texas, but none were visible during Saturday morning's events.

North Texas "No Kings" protests

In addition to the protests in Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington and Denton, at least 11 more events were planned:

  • Burleson
  • Carrollton
  • Collin County
  • Flower Mound
  • Frisco
  • Greenville
  • Kaufman
  • McKinney
  • Sanger
  • Sherman
  • Weatherford
