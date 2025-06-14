Watch CBS News

Threat prompts evacuation of Texas Capitol before protest; suspect in custody

Just hours before the "No Kings" protest at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, the building was evacuated following what officials described as a credible threat targeting lawmakers expected to attend the demonstration. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) later confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody shortly before the rally began. However, authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or details about the nature of the threat.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.