Texas lawmakers debating gun bills in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas) - Texas lawmakers in Austin are debating several school safety bills this week including one which would require an armed school resource officer is present on each campus.

On Tuesday a group of North Texas school district leaders attended a school safety conference in Richardson at the Region 10 Education Service Center.

The goal of the annual conference is to share ideas with one another to keep students and staff safe. It's a one-day safety summit discussing active shooter risk mitigation emergency response and recovery.

"This is where we bring all of our subject matter experts from all over country to focus on school safety for our students or parents, our staff and school administrators," said LaEvening Woodard, Safety and Security Program Coordinator for Region 10 ESC.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Leigh Wall was the Santa Fe ISD Superintendent in 2018 a 17-year-old gunman killed 10 people—8 students and two teachers. Twenty-three people were injured that day.

Wall spoke about how their district responded that day, and lessons learned. Wall said the district doubled its officers on campus, hardened security with cameras and locks, and talked about why collaboration is important.

"Unfortunately, as you see almost on a daily basis which is horrible, the shootings in some form or fashion are continuing so the only piece I'd say to that is if we plan, prepare, practice, access, adjust, work together, and learn from each other, the reason that I'm here sharing this with you today is so hopefully there's just a little bit that you saw in this or heard that you can say oh let's go back and talk about that," said Wall.

Later in the day there were breakout sessions discussing topics from pending legislation on school safety to fentanyl.