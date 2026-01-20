Texas House Democrats say they'll appeal $450,000+ fines for summer quorum break

Several Texas House Democrats have less than a month to appeal fines of over $9,000 each for leaving the state for two weeks over the summer to block a controversial redistricting plan, according to a letter from House Administration Committee Chair Rep. Charlie Geren.

Geren sent a reminder to the Texas House of Representatives Minority Leader, Rep. Gene Wu, about the fines on Tuesday.

At least 50 Democrats left the state last year in an effort to block a mid-decade congressional redistricting plan proposed by Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump, citing concerns that the map would disproportionately affect Black and Latino voters while giving Republicans five additional congressional seats.

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed the new Congressional maps drawn by Republicans for the 2026 elections.

House Bill 18, aimed at stopping future quorum standoffs was signed into law over the summer. The Democrats describe this as political payback. Republicans said the fines were necessary to keep the House in session and prevent quorum breaks.

Total fines surpass $450,000, must be paid out-of-pocket

The fines total over $450,000 against Democratic members.

The fines include $7,000 in daily penalties ($500 per day for 14 days) plus a $2,354.25 pro rata share of the $124,940.08 the House alleges they spent attempting to compel members' attendance. The Democratic Caucus said the fines are being assessed under rules enacted in 2023 specifically to punish Texas House Democrats for breaking quorum in 2021, when members left the state for 38 days to block GOP voting restrictions. Those rules prohibit members from using campaign funds or fundraising to pay the fines, forcing them to pay out-of-pocket.

"We broke quorum because Gov. Abbott held flood victims hostage for his intentionally racist map designed to steal the voices of millions of Black and Latino Texans," Wu said in a statement. "Faced with Republican inaction on flooding and voting rights, we took action, and every day we were gone, we did exactly what our constituents wanted us to do: fight for them. Breaking quorum is a constitutional right, and we will use every tool available to challenge these fines."

House Democrats said they plan to appeal the fines through the due process procedures outlined in House rules. They have until 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 9, to submit in writing why the fines should not be imposed.