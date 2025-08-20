In expanded special session agenda, Abbott targets Texas lawmakers who flee state to block votes

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has expanded the current special session agenda to include legislation that would penalize lawmakers who intentionally leave the state to block legislative action.

The move follows a dramatic walkout by House Democrats earlier this month. They fled Texas in protest of a GOP-backed redistricting plan, effectively denying the chamber a quorum.

"We need to ensure that rogue lawmakers cannot hijack the important business of Texans during a legislative session by fleeing the state," Abbott said in a statement.

House passes controversial redistricting bill

On Wednesday, with the previously absent Democrats back in the chamber, the Texas House reached a quorum and gave final approval to House Bill 4 — a controversial Republican-backed measure to redraw the state's congressional maps and potentially create up to five new GOP-leaning districts.

The bill is now expected to pass in the Texas Senate and be signed into law by the governor.

Two more items added to agenda

In addition to legislation calling for penalties for state-fleeing lawmakers, Abbott added two additional items to the agenda, including legislation to:

Allow the purchase of Ivermectin at a pharmacy. Ivermectin is a medication that kills parasites by disrupting their nerve and muscle function. It was originally developed for animals in the 1970s and later approved for human use in the 1980s.

"Texans should have increased access to the benefits of Ivermectin," Abbott said.

Direct the Texas Water Development Board to conduct a groundwater study of East Texas aquifers before certain permits are issued or amended.

"Finally, we need to ensure appropriate studies are conducted to protect the health of East Texas aquifers," Abbott said.