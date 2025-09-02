Texas House passes bill to ban lawmakers from fundraising if they're breaking quorum

The Texas House approved House Bill 18, which bans lawmakers from raising money for themselves and their legislative caucuses in the future if they are breaking quorum.

The measure now goes to the Texas Senate. The legislation comes after House Democrats made national news when they left the state to break quorum and prevent the House from holding a session to vote on new Congressional maps aimed at giving Republicans five new seats at the expense of Democrats.

Republicans favored the measure because they say Democrats shouldn't be rewarded for leaving the state and avoiding the House session. Democrats opposed the legislation, saying they shouldn't be punished for breaking quorum, something the Texas Constitution allows them to do. Republicans point out that the state constitution also allows them to enforce quorum.

In an interview with CBS News Texas, Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, said he opposed the bill.

"The Republicans are in a vindictive mood right now," said Turner. "They want to deliver on this retribution on the Democrats, but the reality is — this is their fault. They rushed this racially gerrymandered map through the legislature, and we fought back, and they don't like it that we fought back, but that's too bad."

But Rep. Keresa Richardson, R-McKinney, supported the measure and told CBS News Texas, "I prefer if you break quorum, you can't fundraise because I believe many Democrats when they were out, were fundraising. Now, from what I understand, money was given to their caucuses... to circumvent going directly to the candidates. But I don't think they should be fundraising when they don't do their jobs. Now, the rest of us were showing up every day. We were doing our jobs."

Last month, former Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke of El Paso announced that his organization, Powered By People, donated more than $1 million to the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, the Texas House Democratic Caucus, and the Mexican American Legislative Caucus during the first special session.

HB 18 will prevent legislative caucuses from receiving funds generated during a quorum break. Democrats are now facing more than $9,000 in fines for breaking quorum. The House may change other rules to increase penalties for those who break the quorum going forward.

Ultimately, the legislature approved and Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law the new Congressional maps that will likely turn five Democratic seats into Republican seats after next year's mid-term election. A three-judge panel at the federal court in El Paso will hold a hearing on the legality of the new maps starting October 1.

