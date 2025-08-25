Texas House to take up bill targeting lawmakers who flee state to block votes

The Texas House is expected to take on a new bill this week following the high drama over redistricting, a proposal that would punish lawmakers who leave the state to block votes.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott added last week another piece of legislation to the second special session agenda, being described as political payback for the House Democrats who fled the state during the first special session.

House Bill 18 aimed at stopping future quorum standoffs

The new bill proposes a $5,000 fine for lawmakers who accept political contributions while breaking quorum. It also fines state elected representatives who pay for travel, food or lodging while out of state to impede or block a vote.

For weeks, House Democrats left Texas to prevent Republicans from forcing a vote on the new congressional district maps, breaking quorum until they returned on Aug. 18.

The House Elections Committee will hold its first hearing on HB 18 Monday at 11 a.m., and Abbott is expected to sign the new map into law in the next few days.

Redistricting maps approved in Texas House

After eight hours of debate last Wednesday, the House approved the new maps by an 88-52 margin along party lines. The full Senate passed the bill around midnight on Friday.

Under the newly drawn maps, Republicans will likely increase the number of seats in Texas from 25 to 30, and Democrats will see their number of seats drop from 13 to eight. Lawmakers from both parties blamed each other for using race.