Watch live: Exclusive interview with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as Democrats boycott redistricting plan

The Texas House of Representatives remained paralyzed Monday afternoon amid a political fight stretching from Austin to Sacramento and Washington, D.C., over a new congressional map that would favor Republicans.

Most of the Texas Democratic caucus remains out of state, denying the chamber its two-thirds quorum required to conduct any business. The lawmakers fled Texas to prevent action on an unusual mid-decade redrawing of congressional districts that Republican leaders hope will result in five more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives for the GOP after the 2026 midterm elections.

Much of the criticism from Democrats has been targeted at Gov. Greg Abbott, who added redistricting to the agenda of the legislature's special session at the urging of President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Abbott will speak with CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink live during the 5 p.m. newscast about the standoff. CBS News Texas is the only local media outlet that Abbott is speaking with on Monday.

Republicans hope to save narrow House majority

Historically, Republicans have nearly always lost seats in the House of Representatives during the midterm elections, and Mr. Trump pressure on redistricting is being seen as an effort to try to raise Republicans chances to hold on to their narrow majority in the House for the second half of the president's term so they can continue to enact his agenda, according to experts.

Abbott and other Republican leaders are making numerous attempts to get the Democrats back to Austin. Abbott has issued civil arrest warrants for the absent Democrats, compelling Texas law enforcement to bring them to the Capitol.

Abbott, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and state House Speaker Dustin Burrows have also gone to court, asking judges to declare that some of the absent lawmakers have abandoned their seats and remove them from office.

Burrows canceled direct deposit for the absent Democrats' paychecks, only issuing paper checks that would need to be collected in person.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn even asked the FBI to help track down the absent lawmakers.

Democrats blast Abbott, Trump from blue states

Earlier on Monday, a group of Democratic lawmakers made an appearance in Chicago with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.

The Democrats blasted Abbott for what they said was placing partisan politics ahead of issues that impact the people of Texas, like flood recovery and property tax relief.

It was just the latest appearance lawmakers have made with national Democratic figures, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Gene Wu said Monday that the caucus was committed to killing the current special session, which will end on Tuesday, Aug. 19. Abbott can, and has said he will, call another special session.

"We're hoping that the next special session does not also have to be corrupt. And that is entirely upon Gov. Abbott and the Republican leadership of that state. The people of the state of Texas have been crystal clear, including Republicans. They do not support what they are doing," Wu said.

