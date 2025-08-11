Illinois Senator Dick Durbin joins Texas Democrats to discuss redistricting fight

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is joining Texas Democrats to discuss the harm they say the state's plan for a mid-decade redistricting could have on the country.

Texas Democratic lawmakers have been in Illinois for over a week, along with other Democrat-led states, to prevent the Texas State House from achieving a quorum in order to prevent a vote on redrawing congressional maps to give the Republican Party five more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives before the 2026 midterm elections at the behest of President Trump.

In return, Illinois, New York and California are all threatening to retaliate against Texas and Trump by proposing their own redistricting, putting the country at the brink of a tit-for-tat overhaul of congressional boundaries that are typically only redrawn once a decade following a census.

In the meantime, the Chicago area hotel where many of the Texas Democrats are staying has been evacuated twice in just two days because of bomb threats. Gov. JB Pritzker said last week he believes the threats can be connected back to a right-wing podcaster who shared the hotel's exact location and a map with their audience. Pritzker said has not identified the podcaster, but said law enforcement believes one of their followers was likely behind the threats.

In each evacuation, no explosives were found and all the hotel guests are safe.

Durbin and the Texas Democrats will hold a news conference on the redistricting plan at 10 a.m.