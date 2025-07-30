North Texas congressional districts dramatically changed in new redistricting plan

Texas Republicans unveiled their proposed changes to the state's congressional map Tuesday, setting the stage for sweeping changes across the state ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

"Texas Republicans are going all out trying to fulfill Donald Trump's goal of flipping five Democratic held seats," said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University.

If approved, the redrawn map would give the GOP a path to win up to 30 of the state's 38 congressional seats, which is five more than they currently hold.

To achieve that goal, Republican lawmakers propose significantly altering several districts in North Texas, targeting Democratic members of Congress and shifting boundaries to favor conservative-leaning areas.

District 33, currently represented by Democrat Marc Veasey, would be moved out of Tarrant County entirely, which would leave only a small portion of the county represented by a Democrat.

District 32, anchored in Dallas and represented by Democrat Julie Johnson, would be reshaped to pick up parts of Rockwall County, a shift expected to make it more favorable to Republicans.

The map would also pack more minority voters into District 30, a Democratic stronghold.

119th Congress

Jones says the changes could reduce the number of Democratic congressional representatives in North Texas from three to as few as one or two.

"They've extended some of the districts out into East Texas and into West Texas, where you have more reliable Republican voting bases, meaning that the overall weight of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be lower," Jones said.

Both Johnson and Veasey have slammed the proposed map, with Johnson calling it a "corrupt, racist, power grab."

"This map is a disaster — crafted to divide neighborhoods and rig the game for Donald Trump," said Rep. Johnson in a statement. "It's a desperate move from a party losing its grip on a changing state. Thousands of Texans have overwhelmingly spoken up against this scheme across the state. The message is clear: We don't want this done in our name."

Marc Veasey released this statement:

"Let's be clear - this map is racist, it's illegal, and it's part of a long, ugly tradition of trying to keep Black and Brown Texas from having a voice. What Donald Trump and Greg Abbott are doing isn't about democracy - it's about consolidating power. Republicans are bending their knee to a wannabe king, drawing maps in backrooms to appease a man who tried to overthrow an election and now wants to overthrow the will of Texans."To Trump, Abbott, and the servile Republicans, I say this: Black people in this country fought, bled, and died for the right to vote, and we will never bend the knee again to any man. Not to Trump. Not Abbott. Not to anyone who thinks they can shut us out.

Trump and the Republican cowards want to rig the system because they know they can't win when every voice counts and every vote matters. So instead of earning our votes, they are trying to erase us.

But we are still here. We will fight in the courts, in the streets, and at the ballot box. No matter how hard they try, we aren't going anywhere."

The feedback at public hearings on redistricting has been overwhelmingly negative, with most people coming to speak against redrawing boundary lines.

However, not everyone agrees with the criticism. Republican political consultant William Busby believes the proposed map accurately reflects recent voting trends.

"We are seeing the trend of voters in the suburbs and in more rural areas - they are voting Republican, they are voting for Republican principles," Busby said. "These maps reflect the trend and the voting behavior of the voters in the state of Texas."

Texas House Democrats say they are prepared to do whatever it takes to fight the redistricting effort, including potentially leaving the state to break quorum, a tactic used during previous legislative battles.

"This map is so aggressive and changes African-American representation in the state so dramatically, it's very likely to trigger a negative reaction by Texas House Democrats," said Jones. "That could lead to another quorum break, ending the current special session and forcing a second one. Then it becomes a question of who can wait the longest."

The proposed map is still subject to change before lawmakers vote on it.