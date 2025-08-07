Texas Democrats who left state will face paycheck restrictions amid redistricting standoff, House Speaker says

Texas House members who left the state to block a Republican redistricting bill aimed at adding five GOP congressional seats will be required to collect their monthly paycheck and per diem in person, House Speaker Dustin Burrows said Thursday.

The Democratic lawmakers' departure denied the House a quorum during the special legislative session, effectively halting legislative action on the proposed maps.

"Direct deposits will be suspended for these members until the House restores a quorum," Burrows stated in a memorandum to House members and staff of the 89th Legislature.

Democrats say maps target minorities

Democratic lawmakers argue the redistricting plan is a partisan effort, led by Gov. Greg Abbott and backed by President Donald Trump, that would weaken minority voting power through gerrymandering. The group is currently in states such as Illinois, Massachusetts and New York.

Comptroller backs speaker's decision

According to Burrows, representatives who "are present and fulfilling their duties will not be affected – direct deposits for those members will continue as normal."

After Burrows said Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock, whose office is responsible for issuing all legislative paychecks, concurred with this policy, Hancock issued a statement.

"I fully support the decision to suspend direct deposit for members who abandon their responsibilities to break quorum," Hancock said. "The people of Texas expect their elected officials to show up, do the work, and be accountable.

"The speaker has taken a firm and appropriate step to enforce that expectation, and our office will uphold this policy without exception. Members who want to be paid need to show up to work at the Capitol — plain and simple."

Special session addressing 18 agenda items

The special session, called by Abbott, began July 21 to address 18 agenda items, including redistricting, flood recovery funding, property tax cuts and education reform.