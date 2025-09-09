Here's how Texas parents can apply for the new Education Savings Account program

This time next year, private schools will have new students attending courtesy of the new Education Savings Account program.

The $1 billion program uses taxpayer funds to help qualifying students pay for private school. In August, the state's acting comptroller released the proposed rules on how the program would work.

According to the Texas Education Agency, for the first year, qualifying families will be eligible for approximately $10,800 per student, but that could change year to year. Families who have a child with a disability can receive up to $30,000, while homeschooled students are eligible for up to $2,000. Money can be used on tuition and other education-related expenses like textbooks and uniforms.

The ESA program is open to school-age children who are U.S. citizens or in the country lawfully, including those already enrolled in private school. In the case there are more applicants than funds, there will be a lottery system that prioritizes students with certain qualifications, including:

Siblings of children participating in the ESA program

Children with a disability where the household income is at or below 500% of the federal poverty guidelines (for a family of four, that threshold would be $160,000)

Household income

Something new in the rules: if an admission to the ESA program happens after the school year begins, funds in the child's account will be prorated.

During the application process, parents will have to provide proof of residence and income. They must also agree not to sell items bought with money from the ESA for 12 months, withdraw money from the account, or ask for a reimbursement.

If the parent decides to unenroll their child from private school, they must give the state a 30-day notice in writing. Families can start applying for the savings accounts in early 2026.

The program will not be available at all private schools. If schools choose to participate, they must be accredited and have been in operation for at least two years.

If there's any money remaining in an ESA account at the end of a program year, it will carry over to the next year, if the child remains eligible and continues in the program.

After a public comment period, the comptroller's office will review feedback before issuing definitive rules.