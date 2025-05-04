State Democrats may take legal action against Texas to block new school choice law

While dozens of Texas Republican lawmakers and those in the school choice movement will attend the historic ceremony, Democrats are considering their next move to attempt to block the bill.

Texas Democratic Party chairman Kendall Scudder told me Democrats are considering taking legal action against the state to keep the education savings account bill from taking effect.

In an interview with Jack Fink, Scudder said, "There isn't a lot that we can do on the policy front other than trying to litigate, which you very well may see. We're going to do everything and use every tool within our wheelhouse to try to protect community public schools from this onslaught of billionaires that are trying to keep our kids uneducated so they can keep their wages low... But let's be honest, it's a bit of a Hail Mary right now."



The one-billion-dollar program will provide tax dollars for Texas students to attend private schools.

Republicans say they are giving priority to disabled students and those from low-income families. However, Democrats say they believe most students who will enroll in the program will be from wealthy families and already attend private school.

Texas Republican Party chairman Abraham George told Jack Fink he would welcome any lawsuit from the Democrats.

"So the messaging to those parents is well, your kids are stuck in a failing school because you cannot afford to send them to a private school or a charter school or something else," said George. "So if that's what they want to take to the court and to the public square, I'm glad they're doing it because that will get more people to come to the Republican side and say, ok, we want a free market, we want school choice."

The Texas Comptroller's Office is now charged with setting up this program, including setting the private schools that will take part, figuring out how parents can apply, and following the criteria set by lawmakers on how students will be selected.

The law will go into effect during the 2026-27 school year.