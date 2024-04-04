Temperatures warm up as we approach the weekend

NORTH TEXAS - As we move through this Thursday, expect a warm day. High temperatures will climb into the low 70s this afternoon under sunny skies. Tonight, it will be cool with low temperatures in the mid 50s and mostly clear skies.

On Friday, our temperatures will be even warmer. Highs will be in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

We're tracking a few showers and storms for part of your weekend. In fact, CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued a weather alert for Saturday night.

The forecast could change, but for now, we're alerting you to the chance of strong to marginally severe storms late Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front crosses North Texas.

Areas west of I-35 and north of I-20 will have the best chance of seeing a chance of strong storms Saturday night. The threat for storms will move east through the Metroplex and toward East Texas overnight into Sunday. Again, the forecast could change.

Saturday will also be a very windy day, with winds gusting from the south up to 40 mph or higher. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

On Sunday, after a few morning showers and storms, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 70s.

We're watching the First Alert Forecast closely for the total solar eclipse.

Right now, we're expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday around totality, we'll likely have a few high clouds over our skies. We're not sure how thick the clouds will be at that point.

Late that afternoon and evening, clouds will increase, giving way to a few late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Temperatures around totality will likely be in the 70s.

Some of the storms later in the day could be strong to severe into Tuesday.