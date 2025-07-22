Temperatures to reach triple digits in North Texas later this week, with small rain chances this weekend

The first heatwave of the season is in full force across North Texas as triple-digit highs finally arrive this summer.

The hottest day of the year so far was reached for the second time yesterday, at 97 degrees. That's the same high forecast for Tuesday.

July has been rather reasonable so far. North Texas hasn't hit 98 degrees yet and it is the third week of July. The last time that happened was 18 years ago.

CBS News Texas

There also hasn't been any rain since mid-month and the soils are starting to dry out. Plus, high pressure is going to be parked right over North Texas going into the weekend.

These two factors are enough to get North Texas to the triple digits for Thursday and Friday. Heat advisories are possible, so please stay heat aware during outdoor activities – drink plenty of water, have shade and take breaks from the heat.

There is a very tiny chance of rain late Saturday and Sunday from a system moving in from the Gulf. More likely, North Texas will just get some clouds, which will knock temperatures down a little. It'll also increase the humidity, however, making for dangerous heat index levels.

CBS News Texas