Tarrant County commissioner gives away thousands of eggs

Even as heavy wind and rain pelted the area, Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons joined with the Tarrant Area Food Bank and North Texas Community Health Centers to hand out thousands of eggs to the community.

Simmons and her team were met with a line of cars that gathered at the Southeast Community Health Center before dawn.

"You know the economy is not doing as well as it should be," said Simmons. "Just yesterday, [a] market loss. Food prices are high, people are losing jobs, even in the county. I wanted to do something for the community that shows them that we care, I care."

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, egg prices recently fell to about $3 a dozen and grocery store prices across North Texas reflect similar prices.

As spring stretches on, things appear to be in an upswing across the U.S. The country added more than 200,000 jobs in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Egg prices also appear to be finally falling across North Texas, but the commissioner said her community is still feeling the impact of a previously monthslong shortage and the overall spike in food prices at the grocery store.

She said the squeeze on eggs reflects an inability of not being able to afford healthy essentials.

"Eggs are nutritional basics," said Simmons. "They are an easy way to feed your children, feed your family, feed senior citizens and folks ought to have access to the basics."

Charles Griffin said he'd been waiting for a share of eggs since about five o'clock that morning.

"We're getting some free eggs this morning, that's why I'm up early," the senior citizen said.

Griffin said his daughter usually purchases eggs for him, otherwise, he usually can't afford them at higher prices.

"It means a lot to me. It's breakfast," said Griffin.

Even as egg prices continue to fall, recent numbers compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics show prices were nearly double in February 2025, compared to 2024.

Now, there are added questions, including whether or not newly announced tariffs on imported goods will drive prices back up again.

"The price of eggs has been high, it's fluctuating, and [egg prices] still [aren't] back to normal," Simmons said. "Keeping a focus on what's happening here in Tarrant County [and] in our local communities is important."

The egg giveaway will continue on Saturday, April 12, with giveaways at Cornerstone Baptist Church and G.R.A.C.E. Grapevine.