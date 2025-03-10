North Texas woman severely injured after using gasoline to burn trash, authorities say

A Tarrant County woman is in the hospital after being severely injured while burning trash in her backyard, authorities said.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called Saturday to a home in the 7000 block of Darling Street in Azle after a report of a fire victim. When they arrived, they said they found a woman badly burned.

The woman, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries – where she remains in the burn unit.

The sheriff's office said a preliminary investigation has determined that the victim was pouring gasoline on some trash to ignite a fire.

The sheriff's office warns residents that Tarrant County is under a "very high" risk of wildfires this week due to extremely dry conditions and high winds across the state.

How to safely burn trash outdoors

The Tarrant County Fire Marshal's Office shares the following reminders if anyone is planning an outside burn:

• Contact the Tarrant County Fire Alarm Center at 817-232-9800 on the day you plan to burn to register your address.

• No burning if wind speeds (either constant or gusts) are greater than 23 mph.

• Begin burning no earlier than one hour after sunrise and no later than one hour before sunset.

• The burn must be downwind and at least 300 feet from structures on adjacent properties.

• Only burn brush, tree limbs, grass clippings, or leaves. The material must be generated from the property.

To report someone illegally burning outdoors, call the Tarrant County Fire Alarm Center at 817-232-9800 or the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office at 817-884-1315.