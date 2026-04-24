Teachers testify about Tanner Horner's childhood as defense seeks to spare his life in Athena Strand trial

The defense has wrapped its first week presenting testimony in the capital murder trial of Tanner Horner, the former FedEx contract driver who admitted to kidnapping and killing 7‑year‑old Athena Strand in Wise County in 2022.

Jurors have already heard weeks of evidence from prosecutors.

The defense is now focused on Horner's background, mental health, and upbringing as they work toward the sentencing phase.

Two of Horner's former teachers – both requesting their faces be blurred – delivered some of the most emotional testimony of the day.

His 5th‑grade teacher grew emotional when asked whether Horner enjoyed being in her class. She told jurors she believed he did, and when prosecutors asked if he was "normal" and "happy," she said yes.

Speech pathologist describes unstable home life

The second witness, Beth, was Horner's 7th‑grade speech‑language pathologist. She worked with him in class as part of his autism‑related services and also observed him at home.

She testified that Horner had an unstable home life, moved frequently, and had a mother she described as "not a stable mother for him." Beth also commented on Horner driving his delivery truck alone the day Athena was killed — though she acknowledged she has not closely followed the trial.

Cross‑examination focuses on autism diagnosis

Prosecutors pressed Beth on whether Horner's autism diagnosis had any connection to the crime.

She told jurors, "His cognitive ability stopped at a certain point to understand jokes, teasing; he was bullied in school, and those were aggravating to him, and he got angry, of course." She also said, "This young man should have NEVER been in that truck by himself."

When asked directly whether autism would cause Horner to kidnap and murder Athena, she responded, "No, it did not."

Family continues daily courtroom attendance

Athena's family was in the courtroom again on Friday, wearing shirts that read "Athena Strand Strong." They have attended every day of the defense's case.

Defense plans more witnesses next week

Next week, the defense is expected to call Horner's brother, who is currently in jail, and his grandmother.

Closing arguments remain scheduled for May 5, meaning jurors are still at least a week away from deliberations.