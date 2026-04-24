Former teachers testify as defense seeks to spare Tanner Horner in Athena Strand’s killing The third week of the punishment phase in Tanner Horner’s capital murder trial wrapped with emotional testimony from two of his former middle-school teachers. Horner, a former FedEx driver who pleaded guilty to kidnapping and killing 7‑year‑old Athena Strand, is facing the death penalty. Both educators — whose identities were concealed — described him as a student they vividly remembered, with one fifth‑grade teacher becoming emotional when asked whether she enjoyed teaching him. Defense attorneys also highlighted testimony about Horner’s brain development and upbringing as they continue urging jurors to spare his life.