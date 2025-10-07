ATF targets rise of "swift links," illegal gun conversion devices in North Texas

They are small and cheap, and they are turning legal rifles into illegal machine guns.

They're called "swift links," and police across North Texas are finding them tucked inside firearms, converting semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic ones. It's a similar concept to the "Glock switch," which attaches to the back of a handgun and overrides its firing mechanism.

Under the National Firearms Act, machine gun conversion devices are classified as machine guns, even when not installed, making them illegal.

A recent ATF report showed more than 5,800 conversion devices were seized in 2023 alone, an increase of almost 800% since 2019.

"Right now we feel that we're working our butts off to try to contain the problem, and to get as many of these off the street," said Bennie Mims, the special agent in charge of the ATF Dallas Field Division. "But if we don't stay on top of them, it can really get out of control."

"Swift links" showing up in North Texas

In June, a massive multi-agency crime sweep in Fort Worth led to 76 arrests along with the seizure of drugs, guns and nearly 150 machine gun conversion devices, many of which were "swift links."

Mims said his biggest concern is that the devices could be used in mass shootings or result in unintended targets being hit, which is why his agency's focus has been on tracking down those selling and manufacturing the devices.

"We can chase all day long, and we're going to do that part of it," Mims said. "But we have to stop the flow and the source of these weapons that they're getting out there on the street."

In 2023, federal investigators traced one seller to an Instagram account called "mr.dropnfullyauto." Videos posted to the account showed the devices in action, followed by the message "Come shop."

An undercover ATF agent contacted the account and later met 18-year-old Corey Wilson of Dallas in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant. According to court records, the man sold the agent six "swift links," then another 20. Earlier this year, Wilson was found guilty of possession of machine gun conversion devices and was sentenced to one year in federal prison.

However, federal agents say what concerns them is that people who want a "swift link" do not need to purchase one: they can make their own.

3D printing makes devices harder to eradicate

A few years ago, local law enforcement said most of the machine gun conversion devices they found in North Texas had been manufactured in China and sold online. In recent years, however, they have seen more 3D-printed devices.

Blueprints can be found hidden in plain sight on websites dedicated to 3D printing. Some were disguised as everyday objects, like wall hangers and bottle openers. One listing read: "You will go full auto bonkers with this Buenos Dias bottle opener."

"The criminal element is always going to try to stay a step ahead of us," Mims said. "And law enforcement has to kind of catch up."

Last year, the ATF Dallas Field Division launched Operation Kill Switch, a statewide crackdown on conversion devices. The initiative includes training videos for police officers, showing exactly what to look for. So far, the operation has led to multiple arrests and major seizures.

But the ATF says the problem is still spreading.