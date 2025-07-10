Sunshine and humidity on tap for North Texans before rain returns

Thursday will be hot, humid and sunny across North Texas.

The bright skies mean toasty temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 90s through Friday.

"Feels-like" temperatures will be in the triple digits and up to 105 degrees each afternoon.

An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out Thursday afternoon, but it is only a 10% chance.

CBS News Texas

Over the weekend, a front is expected to move into Oklahoma and will likely become stalled along the Red River.

This will increase rain and storm chances heading into Saturday evening and continuing into Sunday.

Severe weather is not expected, but a few strong storms could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds and a lot of lightning.

The clouds and showers will cool temperatures a few degrees this weekend before they heat back up into the mid-90s next week.

CBS News Texas

If you look into the sky tonight, you will see the "Buck Moon" or "Thunder Moon." This full moon is the one furthest from the sun of the year. When it rises, you could see a golden or reddish hue around 9 p.m.

The name comes from the seasonal thunderstorms this time of year and because it is when male deer or "bucks" begin to grow their antlers.

CBS News Texas