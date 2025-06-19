Watch CBS News
Local News

Sunny, hot, humid Juneteenth in store for North Texans

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Muggy, hot Juneteenth ahead in North Texas
Muggy, hot Juneteenth ahead in North Texas 02:54

North Texas is off to a warm and muggy start this Juneteenth with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

A hot Thursday is ahead with highs in the mid-90s, but it the heat index will crank up "feels-like" temperatures to the triple digits.

If you are headed out to any Juneteenth walks or celebrations on Thursday, make sure to stay hydrated.

download.png
CBS News Texas

While a spotty shower can't be ruled out today, most of North Texas will just see sunshine and clear skies.

High pressure will continue to build in Friday, boosting temperatures up another degree or two.

Mornings will remain warm and muggy into next week with sunny and hot afternoons.

Friday is the summer solstice and the longest day of the year.

download-1.png
CBS News Texas
Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.