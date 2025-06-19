Sunny, hot, humid Juneteenth in store for North Texans

North Texas is off to a warm and muggy start this Juneteenth with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

A hot Thursday is ahead with highs in the mid-90s, but it the heat index will crank up "feels-like" temperatures to the triple digits.

If you are headed out to any Juneteenth walks or celebrations on Thursday, make sure to stay hydrated.

CBS News Texas

While a spotty shower can't be ruled out today, most of North Texas will just see sunshine and clear skies.

High pressure will continue to build in Friday, boosting temperatures up another degree or two.

Mornings will remain warm and muggy into next week with sunny and hot afternoons.

Friday is the summer solstice and the longest day of the year.

CBS News Texas