Sunnyvale students lead food drive amid SNAP uncertainty, government shutdown

Sunnyvale High School's football team worked on dominance against Wills Point. But at the stadium's entrance, during the game, there was more action than usual.

J.D. Ivy walked up to the table set up by Serve Sunnyvale with a box filled with items to donate.

"I think about the people," Ivy said. "I think about kids in particular, you know, kids that are in need."

According to Clara Beth Lewallyn and Selah Grace Thompson, members of Serve Sunnyvale, the food drive is aimed at helping federal employees affected by the government shutdown and recipients of SNAP whose benefits may lapse due to the lack of approved funding.

Community steps up to help

Ivy acknowledged he was not the person who collected the items — just the one who agreed to drop the box off.

Michele Elliot said she felt blessed to assist the student-led organization in bridging the gap for those in need.

"There's so many families that are in need, and we're just here to help," Elliot said.

Donations exceed expectations early

"We were very broad with our expectations. Just anything will help," Lewallyn said. "But people have given a lot more than we can even imagine. So, we're very thankful."

The high school leaders said the food drive will continue into next week at all Sunnyvale ISD schools. As community members like Elliot dropped off items, the student organizers expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support.

"And it's only the second day, and we've kind of, it just has come together really well," Thompson said.

Hunger growing across North Texas

Their contributions may help people in Sunnyvale and neighboring municipalities.

"I mean, not everybody realizes it, but there's hunger in every ZIP code, every single one," said Clarissa Clarke, government relations director for the North Texas Food Bank.

Clarke said that even before the government shutdown, demand had already exceeded pandemic-era levels. Now, federal workers are seeking services, and SNAP recipients will need assistance—even if lawmakers reach a budget agreement.

"In our 12-county region, there are 460,000 people on SNAP who receive SNAP benefits. Half of those are children, and those people will not get their funds coming into November," Clarke said. "Those 460,000 people received $80 million in SNAP benefits last month. So, those people are not going to have those benefits to the grocery store and somehow, I mean, we can't make up all of it, obviously."

Students reflect on privilege and purpose

The food bank has purchased additional food to meet the growing need.

"Texas is number one in food insecurity in the United States, believe it or not," Clarke said. "And the Dallas-Fort Worth area ranks third in the United States on food insecurity behind Los Angeles and New York."

Cline Becker, an organizer for Serve Sunnyvale, was on the field playing defense as his team won 63-7. As the scoreboard lit up, students reflected on their own good fortune.

"It really, like, put things in perspective for me and helped me realize that lots of people do not have all this," Lewallyn said. "People would be so grateful just for a can of beans. Like, it really, anything would make a difference. And it really helps my heart be a little humble."