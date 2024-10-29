Strong winds whip in North Texas with days of rain in the forecast

A weather alert is in effect for North Texas on Tuesday due to strong winds in the forecast. Wind gusts topped 35 mph in parts of the Metroplex on Tuesday morning, with gusts reaching 40 mph possible in the afternoon.

The high winds are caused by a storm system over the southwest U.S. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is streaming into North Texas which will cause clouds to stick around through Wednesday.

A weather alert is in place Wednesday with a strong cold front bringing precipitation, and dropping the temperatures into the 70s.

There will be some spotty showers through Wednesday morning and a few isolated storms in the afternoon are possible. The main line of storms will arrive in North Texas after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue into Thursday morning.

As the cold front leaves the region, Thursday will be sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s. However, the same front will stall southeast of North Texas, and then come back over the region.

The chance for rain picks up again starting on Saturday and running through most of next week. After what has been one of the driest Octobers on record, the rain will be a welcome sight.