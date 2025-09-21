Strong to severe storms possible for North Texas Sunday ahead of fall equinox

As the official fall season begins, North Texas remains hot

It is officially the last day of summer 2025. The fall equinox begins Monday, Sept. 22, at 1:19 p.m. CT.

Summer is ending hot with highs in the 90s Sunday afternoon. In fact, Dallas-Fort Worth is likely to sit six degrees above average with partly cloudy skies as well as winds from the south gusting up to 20 mph at times.

The southerly wind is pulling a decent amount of moisture into the region, allowing dew point temperatures to reach into the upper 60s and low 70s Sunday.

Sunday afternoon, storms will ignite ahead of the dryline. The activity looks to start across counties to the northwest of the metroplex around 3 p.m. then continue to push eastward until around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The scattered threat of severe development is highlighted in yellow below, including cities like Mineral Wells, Graham and Gainesville. An isolated severe weather risk will encompass much of North Texas and the DFW Metroplex.

The primary concern with the supercells that form is the threat of large hail and damaging winds. Not everyone will see rain or severe weather, but now is the time to prepare for the potential threat.

Monday, a few lingering showers and storms are possible in the morning, but most of the day should be sunny and hot.

Hot temperatures continue Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 90s due to compressional heating ahead of the next big cold front.

The front is likely to move across North Texas late Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will bring a chance for a few strong to severe storms and around a ten-degree temperature dip.

Conditions clear up and stay mild just in time for the first weekend of the State Fair.