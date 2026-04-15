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Strong to severe storms may bring large hail and dangerous winds to North Texas Wednesday

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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It's a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of strong-to-severe storms on Wednesday.

A few showers or rumbles are possible throughout the day, including Wednesday morning, but the best chances for severe storms will be in the afternoon.

The severe threat is conditional as the dryline remains out west. Storm chances will depend on the cap and how much breaks through the cloud cover. The main threats will be strong winds and hail. 

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Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday, it's mainly quiet and warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds increase on Friday ahead of the next cold front that moves in on Saturday.

An isolated strong to severe storm may be possible as the cold front approaches, expect a quick shot of rain on Saturday as the front moves through.  Behind the front, temperatures will quickly cool down into the 40s on Sunday morning.

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The second half of the weekend will be great for outdoor plans with temperatures in the lower 70s by the afternoon.  The chance for showers and storms slowly returns on Monday and becomes more likely by Tuesday. 

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